Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

6219 Ingalls Street

6219 Ingalls Street · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Ingalls Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
6219 Ingalls Street Available 05/04/19 Beautiful and well kept Arvada home! - 6219 Ingalls Street is a ranch style single family home with finished basement. The main level features: living room, dining room, master bedroom, guest bedrooms, full bath, kitchen with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The lower level features: large family room, laundry room with plenty of storage, washer/dryer hookups, 2 additional non conforming bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom. There is also a two car garage with remotes, nicely landscaped yard.

The rent for the home is $2095.00, Deposit is $2095.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.

Pet Friendly! We will not allow pit bulls, rotts, doubermans, chows or german shephards. There is also a $100.00 pet deposit per pet and an additional $ 50.00 per month per pet.

Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 to schedule showing or you may email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com.

(RLNE4827826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Ingalls Street have any available units?
6219 Ingalls Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 Ingalls Street have?
Some of 6219 Ingalls Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 6219 Ingalls Street currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Ingalls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Ingalls Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6219 Ingalls Street is pet friendly.
Does 6219 Ingalls Street offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Ingalls Street offers parking.
Does 6219 Ingalls Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Ingalls Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Ingalls Street have a pool?
No, 6219 Ingalls Street does not have a pool.
Does 6219 Ingalls Street have accessible units?
No, 6219 Ingalls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Ingalls Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 Ingalls Street has units with dishwashers.
