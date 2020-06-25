Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

6219 Ingalls Street Available 05/04/19 Beautiful and well kept Arvada home! - 6219 Ingalls Street is a ranch style single family home with finished basement. The main level features: living room, dining room, master bedroom, guest bedrooms, full bath, kitchen with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The lower level features: large family room, laundry room with plenty of storage, washer/dryer hookups, 2 additional non conforming bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom. There is also a two car garage with remotes, nicely landscaped yard.



The rent for the home is $2095.00, Deposit is $2095.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.



Pet Friendly! We will not allow pit bulls, rotts, doubermans, chows or german shephards. There is also a $100.00 pet deposit per pet and an additional $ 50.00 per month per pet.



Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 to schedule showing or you may email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com.



(RLNE4827826)