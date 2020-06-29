All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6204 Xavier Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6204 Xavier Ct
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:34 AM

6204 Xavier Ct

6204 Xavier Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6204 Xavier Court, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING Ranch Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the Arlington Meadows Community -
6204 Xavier Ct
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1702 sqft

Watch the video tour at PmiMileHigh.c0m

Adorable ranch style home, located in a quiet meticulously maintained neighborhood, featuring 3 beds, 2 baths with 2 car attached garage. This home welcomes you in the moment you step foot inside the door providing lots of natural light with beautiful wood flooring throughout. Kitchen offers oak cabinets providing plenty of storage and a planter box window that looks out into the beautiful back yard. The back yard is ideal for entertaining or a great place to enjoy a peaceful dinner on the large Trex deck on those nice summer nights. You will find the large master bedroom located upstairs with a separate door to access the main bathroom. The second bedroom is also located on the main floor that has two points of access. As you head downstairs you will find the third bedroom, a large living area, Â¾ bath, extra-large rooms for storage, and the included washer and Dryer.
Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.
Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric Water, Sewer and Trash.
Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.
*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Xavier Ct have any available units?
6204 Xavier Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Xavier Ct have?
Some of 6204 Xavier Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Xavier Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Xavier Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Xavier Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Xavier Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Xavier Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Xavier Ct offers parking.
Does 6204 Xavier Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 Xavier Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Xavier Ct have a pool?
No, 6204 Xavier Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Xavier Ct have accessible units?
No, 6204 Xavier Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Xavier Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Xavier Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College