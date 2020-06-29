Amenities

CHARMING Ranch Home AVAILABLE FOR RENT in the Arlington Meadows Community -

6204 Xavier Ct

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1702 sqft



Adorable ranch style home, located in a quiet meticulously maintained neighborhood, featuring 3 beds, 2 baths with 2 car attached garage. This home welcomes you in the moment you step foot inside the door providing lots of natural light with beautiful wood flooring throughout. Kitchen offers oak cabinets providing plenty of storage and a planter box window that looks out into the beautiful back yard. The back yard is ideal for entertaining or a great place to enjoy a peaceful dinner on the large Trex deck on those nice summer nights. You will find the large master bedroom located upstairs with a separate door to access the main bathroom. The second bedroom is also located on the main floor that has two points of access. As you head downstairs you will find the third bedroom, a large living area, Â¾ bath, extra-large rooms for storage, and the included washer and Dryer.

Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at http://www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities: Gas, electric Water, Sewer and Trash.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.