6115 Dover Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6115 Dover Street

6115 Dover Street · (303) 915-3794
Location

6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245

Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...not your white walled beige carpet, typical apartment. The apartment has a private entrance from a shared deck in a beautiful shared side yard. There is off street parking for a small vehicle, or on street for a full size one. Two mature guys share the main part of the house, one being the property owner, the other a roommate who are open to socializing with the apartment dweller, or respecting their privacy. The owner pays all the utilities, and provides wi-fi access, takes care of the grounds and necessary repairs and maintenance. The house is in a nice neighborhood a block from the Ralston Creek Trail and Ralston Central Park. Old Town, shopping, and entertainment venues are within a mile radius, as well as the Police station, City Hall offices, and Post Office.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274245
Property Id 274245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Dover Street have any available units?
6115 Dover Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Dover Street have?
Some of 6115 Dover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Dover Street currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Dover Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Dover Street pet-friendly?
No, 6115 Dover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6115 Dover Street offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Dover Street does offer parking.
Does 6115 Dover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6115 Dover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Dover Street have a pool?
No, 6115 Dover Street does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Dover Street have accessible units?
No, 6115 Dover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Dover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 Dover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
