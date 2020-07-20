All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6065 Carr Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6065 Carr Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

6065 Carr Street

6065 Carr St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6065 Carr St, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home in Arvada,w/Hardwoods, Great Room, & More!!--Available Now!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home is full of charm is in one of Arvada's most desirable areas. With hardwood floors throughout, picture windows, a large family room for entertaining or watching the game, and a wood burning fireplace, this home is ready for you to call home!

Surrounded by parks and walking distance to the future Light rail--only blocks away from the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the hip downtown of Olde Town Arvada.

Plenty of storage included with a large storage shed in the backyard, a storage closet at the rear of the Carport and plenty of parking. With a fenced backyard and covered patio that is perfect for those play dates or a barbeque.
This one will go fast!

This home is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, is just minutes from Old Town Arvada, Downtown, Golden, the Mountains, and I-70 is your access to anywhere in the city!. Within close proximity is Open Space, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course!

To schedule a showing-please complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Or you can Text or call 303-525-0462.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No evictions or section 8.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

*Will accept a Small--Medium pet with additional Pet Rent & Pet Deposit!!

(RLNE3427544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Carr Street have any available units?
6065 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 Carr Street have?
Some of 6065 Carr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Carr Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6065 Carr Street is pet friendly.
Does 6065 Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 6065 Carr Street offers parking.
Does 6065 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Carr Street have a pool?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College