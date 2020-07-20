6065 Carr Street

Amenities

Spacious Home in Arvada,w/Hardwoods, Great Room, & More!!--Available Now!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home is full of charm is in one of Arvada's most desirable areas. With hardwood floors throughout, picture windows, a large family room for entertaining or watching the game, and a wood burning fireplace, this home is ready for you to call home!



Surrounded by parks and walking distance to the future Light rail--only blocks away from the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the hip downtown of Olde Town Arvada.



Plenty of storage included with a large storage shed in the backyard, a storage closet at the rear of the Carport and plenty of parking. With a fenced backyard and covered patio that is perfect for those play dates or a barbeque.

This one will go fast!



This home is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, is just minutes from Old Town Arvada, Downtown, Golden, the Mountains, and I-70 is your access to anywhere in the city!. Within close proximity is Open Space, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course!



*Will accept a Small--Medium pet with additional Pet Rent & Pet Deposit!!



