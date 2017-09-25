5461 Water Tower Promenade

Amenities
This recently rehabbed unit has brand new carpet, paint, and is ready for move in July 15st.
2 upstairs bedrooms, each with own full bath.
Laundry room with full size washer dryer on top floor between bedrooms.
Master bedroom walkin closet and 2 sink master bath with large shower.
Kitchen has stainless appliances and dishwasher, microwave.
1/2 bath on main floor.
Gas fireplace
Ground floor has small bedroom/office, large 1 car garage with plenty of room for storage.
Includes access to pool, hot tub, workout room. Rent includes, trash, water, HOA fees. Tenant pays Xcel/internet/phone
Call/Text 303-886-6271
eric@thebakkens.net
Move-In Details
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
Available: Now
Security Deposit: $2,250.00
Application Requirements
Credit report
Background check
Total cost: $39.99
Features and Amenities
Washer/Dryer: In Unit
Parking: Garage, On Street, Driveway
Gym/Fitness Center
Air Conditioning
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Pool
Hot Tub
Outdoor Space: Balcony