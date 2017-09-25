All apartments in Arvada
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5461 Water Tower Promenade
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

5461 Water Tower Promenade

5461 Water Tower Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

5461 Water Tower Promenade, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
This recently rehabbed unit has brand new carpet, paint, and is ready for move in July 15st.

2 upstairs bedrooms, each with own full bath.
Laundry room with full size washer dryer on top floor between bedrooms.
Master bedroom walkin closet and 2 sink master bath with large shower.

Kitchen has stainless appliances and dishwasher, microwave.
1/2 bath on main floor.
Gas fireplace

Ground floor has small bedroom/office, large 1 car garage with plenty of room for storage.

Includes access to pool, hot tub, workout room. Rent includes, trash, water, HOA fees. Tenant pays Xcel/internet/phone

Call/Text 303-886-6271
eric@thebakkens.net

Move-In Details
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
Available: Now
Security Deposit: $2,250.00
Application Requirements
Credit report
Background check
Total cost: $39.99
Features and Amenities
Washer/Dryer: In Unit
Parking: Garage, On Street, Driveway
Gym/Fitness Center
Air Conditioning
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Pool
Hot Tub
Outdoor Space: Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5461 Water Tower Promenade have any available units?
5461 Water Tower Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5461 Water Tower Promenade have?
Some of 5461 Water Tower Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5461 Water Tower Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
5461 Water Tower Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5461 Water Tower Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 5461 Water Tower Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 5461 Water Tower Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 5461 Water Tower Promenade offers parking.
Does 5461 Water Tower Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5461 Water Tower Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5461 Water Tower Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 5461 Water Tower Promenade has a pool.
Does 5461 Water Tower Promenade have accessible units?
No, 5461 Water Tower Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 5461 Water Tower Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5461 Water Tower Promenade has units with dishwashers.
