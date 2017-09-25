5461 Water Tower Promenade

Amenities

This recently rehabbed unit has brand new carpet, paint, and is ready for move in July 15st.



2 upstairs bedrooms, each with own full bath.

Laundry room with full size washer dryer on top floor between bedrooms.

Master bedroom walkin closet and 2 sink master bath with large shower.



Kitchen has stainless appliances and dishwasher, microwave.

1/2 bath on main floor.

Gas fireplace



Ground floor has small bedroom/office, large 1 car garage with plenty of room for storage.



Includes access to pool, hot tub, workout room. Rent includes, trash, water, HOA fees. Tenant pays Xcel/internet/phone



Call/Text 303-886-6271

eric@thebakkens.net



Move-In Details

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

Available: Now

Security Deposit: $2,250.00

Application Requirements

Credit report

Background check

Total cost: $39.99

Features and Amenities

Washer/Dryer: In Unit

Parking: Garage, On Street, Driveway

Gym/Fitness Center

Air Conditioning

Fireplace

Dishwasher

Storage

Walk-In Closet

Pool

Hot Tub

Outdoor Space: Balcony