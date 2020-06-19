4485 West 63rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**READY NOW**

3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada!

Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck!

Large master bedroom.

New Paint

If you have questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-495-4460

You can view our available properties or fill out applications on our website

www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/EEYcCA5ynAY

Ask about our pet policy as pet fees apply

**No Smoking/Vaping allowed in or around the property**

**Background, credit, employment and rental history will be verified**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.