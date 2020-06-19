4485 West 63rd Place

Amenities
**READY NOW**
3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada!
Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck!
Large master bedroom.
New Paint
If you have questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-495-4460
You can view our available properties or fill out applications on our website
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/EEYcCA5ynAY
Ask about our pet policy as pet fees apply
**No Smoking/Vaping allowed in or around the property**
**Background, credit, employment and rental history will be verified**
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.