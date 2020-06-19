All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 4485 West 63rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
4485 West 63rd Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:40 AM

4485 West 63rd Place

4485 West 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4485 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**READY NOW**
3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada!
Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck!
Large master bedroom.
New Paint
If you have questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-495-4460
You can view our available properties or fill out applications on our website
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/EEYcCA5ynAY
Ask about our pet policy as pet fees apply
**No Smoking/Vaping allowed in or around the property**
**Background, credit, employment and rental history will be verified**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 West 63rd Place have any available units?
4485 West 63rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 4485 West 63rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
4485 West 63rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 West 63rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 West 63rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 4485 West 63rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 4485 West 63rd Place does offer parking.
Does 4485 West 63rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4485 West 63rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 West 63rd Place have a pool?
No, 4485 West 63rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 4485 West 63rd Place have accessible units?
No, 4485 West 63rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 West 63rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4485 West 63rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4485 West 63rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4485 West 63rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College