16161 West 64th Way - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available now! This half duplex has an open floor plan, and is located in the highly desirable Meadows at Westwoods area of Arvada. Kitchen open to large living and dining room with plenty of natural light. Main floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Basement is finished with large additional bedroom with attached bath and a spacious family room. Additional closet space as well as storage areas complete the lower level.

Large ranch style patio home half duplex with fully finished basement. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Fully accessible main floor master bathroom. 2-car, attached garage with long driveway.

Corner lot within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and the Meadows at West Woods Golf Course. This area is surrounded by parks, shopping and mountains. Close to Golden, mountains, and I 70 for access to downtown.

All landscaping maintenance and yard care is taken care of! No pets, No smoking.