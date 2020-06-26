All apartments in Arvada
16161 West 64th Way - 1
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

16161 West 64th Way - 1

16161 West 64th Way · No Longer Available
Location

16161 West 64th Way, Arvada, CO 80007
Meadows at Westwoods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now! This half duplex has an open floor plan, and is located in the highly desirable Meadows at Westwoods area of Arvada. Kitchen open to large living and dining room with plenty of natural light. Main floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Basement is finished with large additional bedroom with attached bath and a spacious family room. Additional closet space as well as storage areas complete the lower level.
Large ranch style patio home half duplex with fully finished basement. Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Fully accessible main floor master bathroom. 2-car, attached garage with long driveway.
Corner lot within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and the Meadows at West Woods Golf Course. This area is surrounded by parks, shopping and mountains. Close to Golden, mountains, and I 70 for access to downtown.
All landscaping maintenance and yard care is taken care of! No pets, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 have any available units?
16161 West 64th Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 have?
Some of 16161 West 64th Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16161 West 64th Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16161 West 64th Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16161 West 64th Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16161 West 64th Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16161 West 64th Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16161 West 64th Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 16161 West 64th Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16161 West 64th Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16161 West 64th Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16161 West 64th Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
