Arvada, CO
15819 W 83rd Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15819 W 83rd Place

15819 W 83rd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15819 W 83rd Pl, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Beautiful Ranch style home located in desirable Leyden Ranch West for rent! Immediate occupancy!! Built in 2016 this gorgeous open and spacious home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms with over 2805 square feet on the main level with an additional 2805 square feet in the unfinished walkout basement! Three car garage with lots of storage. Located in Jefferson County, this executive home is only 20 minutes to Boulder, close to Golden and only 12 minutes to Old Town Arvada. Schools are West Woods Elementary, Wayne Carle Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School. Close to parks, walking trails, and Highway 93. Chef's kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island and 5 burner gas cooktop The kitchen flows into the cozy family room with a gas fireplace and then out onto a covered deck where you can see spectacular city views. Perfect for year round entertaining. The master bedroom has a 5- piece master bath and walk in closet There are 2 additional bedrooms and baths on the main level. The office and formal dining are located at the front of the house. The laundry/mud room is located off the garage. This beautiful home has a custom water feature in the xeriscaped back yard which backs to open space. Custom draperies throughout! For a private showing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15819 W 83rd Place have any available units?
15819 W 83rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15819 W 83rd Place have?
Some of 15819 W 83rd Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15819 W 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
15819 W 83rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15819 W 83rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 15819 W 83rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 15819 W 83rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 15819 W 83rd Place offers parking.
Does 15819 W 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15819 W 83rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15819 W 83rd Place have a pool?
No, 15819 W 83rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 15819 W 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 15819 W 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15819 W 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15819 W 83rd Place has units with dishwashers.
