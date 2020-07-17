15819 W 83rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful Ranch style home located in desirable Leyden Ranch West for rent! Immediate occupancy!! Built in 2016 this gorgeous open and spacious home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms with over 2805 square feet on the main level with an additional 2805 square feet in the unfinished walkout basement! Three car garage with lots of storage. Located in Jefferson County, this executive home is only 20 minutes to Boulder, close to Golden and only 12 minutes to Old Town Arvada. Schools are West Woods Elementary, Wayne Carle Middle School, and Ralston Valley High School. Close to parks, walking trails, and Highway 93. Chef's kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island and 5 burner gas cooktop The kitchen flows into the cozy family room with a gas fireplace and then out onto a covered deck where you can see spectacular city views. Perfect for year round entertaining. The master bedroom has a 5- piece master bath and walk in closet There are 2 additional bedrooms and baths on the main level. The office and formal dining are located at the front of the house. The laundry/mud room is located off the garage. This beautiful home has a custom water feature in the xeriscaped back yard which backs to open space. Custom draperies throughout! For a private showing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell.