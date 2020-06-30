All apartments in Arvada
13247 West 84th Drive

Location

13247 West 84th Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful move in ready home in Village of Five parks. Situated in a quiet cul de sac in short walking distance to Meiklejohn Elementary. Open layout, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and abundance of natural light. Enjoy the spacious living room and dining room. Schedule your tour today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13247 West 84th Drive have any available units?
13247 West 84th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 13247 West 84th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13247 West 84th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13247 West 84th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13247 West 84th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13247 West 84th Drive offer parking?
No, 13247 West 84th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13247 West 84th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13247 West 84th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13247 West 84th Drive have a pool?
No, 13247 West 84th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13247 West 84th Drive have accessible units?
No, 13247 West 84th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13247 West 84th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13247 West 84th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13247 West 84th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13247 West 84th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
