Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

12990 Ralston Street

12990 West 64th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12990 West 64th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
new construction
Perfect for couple or single professional. Brand new construction, tastefully outfitted to be an ideal short-term Executive Rental. Cozy 1bedroom + office, 2 bathroom condo in North Boulder with great foothill views in quiet Dakota Ridge neighborhood. Reserved parking space. Walking distance to up and coming North Boulder (Nobo) restaurants, coffee shops, parks and hiking/biking trails. 10 minutes to downtown Boulder. Master bedroom has queen-size bed, walk-in closet and own bath. Second bedroom serves as office with wireless printer and very comfy American Leather queen-size sleeper sofa. All stainless kitchen, gas range and granite counters. Washer-dryer, AC, internet and cable TV w/150+ channels. All utilities, internet and cable included.

This brand new 3rd floor, west-facing unit has great light, and will stay warm in winter. Striking foothill views and a south-facing balcony looking out at the Flatirons. It is outfitted with lovely mid-century modern furniture and decor. Everything provided (sheets, towels, kitchen basics, etc.) to make this a lovely, &quot;move-in home away from home.&quot; Bi-weekly house cleaning can be arranged. Quiet and serene, yet close to town. Hiking and biking trails are right out the front door.

6-month lease preferred; negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12990 Ralston Street have any available units?
12990 Ralston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 12990 Ralston Street have?
Some of 12990 Ralston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12990 Ralston Street currently offering any rent specials?
12990 Ralston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12990 Ralston Street pet-friendly?
No, 12990 Ralston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 12990 Ralston Street offer parking?
Yes, 12990 Ralston Street offers parking.
Does 12990 Ralston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12990 Ralston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12990 Ralston Street have a pool?
No, 12990 Ralston Street does not have a pool.
Does 12990 Ralston Street have accessible units?
No, 12990 Ralston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12990 Ralston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12990 Ralston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
