12990 Ralston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access new construction

Perfect for couple or single professional. Brand new construction, tastefully outfitted to be an ideal short-term Executive Rental. Cozy 1bedroom + office, 2 bathroom condo in North Boulder with great foothill views in quiet Dakota Ridge neighborhood. Reserved parking space. Walking distance to up and coming North Boulder (Nobo) restaurants, coffee shops, parks and hiking/biking trails. 10 minutes to downtown Boulder. Master bedroom has queen-size bed, walk-in closet and own bath. Second bedroom serves as office with wireless printer and very comfy American Leather queen-size sleeper sofa. All stainless kitchen, gas range and granite counters. Washer-dryer, AC, internet and cable TV w/150+ channels. All utilities, internet and cable included.



This brand new 3rd floor, west-facing unit has great light, and will stay warm in winter. Striking foothill views and a south-facing balcony looking out at the Flatirons. It is outfitted with lovely mid-century modern furniture and decor. Everything provided (sheets, towels, kitchen basics, etc.) to make this a lovely, "move-in home away from home." Bi-weekly house cleaning can be arranged. Quiet and serene, yet close to town. Hiking and biking trails are right out the front door.



6-month lease preferred; negotiable.