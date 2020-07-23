12745 W 67th Way

Amenities

Call today for your private showing. Easy access to Apex Rec Center and trails. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level. The basement has a non-conforming bedroom and bathroom. 2-car Attached garage and rear deck with INCREDIBLE mountain views. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room to keep you connected while cooking. Central Air Conditioning. HOA (paid by owner) takes care of the lawn, so you get to enjoy your weekends! Easy access to Light Rail, Olde Towne Arvada, I-70 & the mountains. Tenant pays water for the house only (HOA pays water for lawn). No smoking, no pets. New windows, new laminate floors, new interior paint. Ready August 1! Owner is licensed Colorado real estate broker.

