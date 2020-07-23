All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 12745 W 67th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
12745 W 67th Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

12745 W 67th Way

12745 West 67th Way · (303) 257-6860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

12745 West 67th Way, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 LOCATION & VIEWS - 3 BED, 3 BATH UPDATED HOME! - Property Id: 314741

Call today for your private showing. Easy access to Apex Rec Center and trails. This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home, has 2 bedrooms on the main level. The basement has a non-conforming bedroom and bathroom. 2-car Attached garage and rear deck with INCREDIBLE mountain views. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room to keep you connected while cooking. Central Air Conditioning. HOA (paid by owner) takes care of the lawn, so you get to enjoy your weekends! Easy access to Light Rail, Olde Towne Arvada, I-70 & the mountains. Tenant pays water for the house only (HOA pays water for lawn). No smoking, no pets. New windows, new laminate floors, new interior paint. Ready August 1! Owner is licensed Colorado real estate broker.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/12745-w-67th-way-arvada-co/314741
Property Id 314741

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12745 W 67th Way have any available units?
12745 W 67th Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 12745 W 67th Way have?
Some of 12745 W 67th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12745 W 67th Way currently offering any rent specials?
12745 W 67th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12745 W 67th Way pet-friendly?
No, 12745 W 67th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 12745 W 67th Way offer parking?
Yes, 12745 W 67th Way offers parking.
Does 12745 W 67th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12745 W 67th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12745 W 67th Way have a pool?
No, 12745 W 67th Way does not have a pool.
Does 12745 W 67th Way have accessible units?
No, 12745 W 67th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12745 W 67th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12745 W 67th Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12745 W 67th Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity