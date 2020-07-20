All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 11437 West 76th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
11437 West 76th Place
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:04 PM

11437 West 76th Place

11437 West 76th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

11437 West 76th Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Oak Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #952612.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 3212 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a luxurious 3 piece, newly remodeled master bath, with barn style doors, a huge walk-in shower, and plenty of closet space. Enjoy spending time in the finished basement, accented with knotty pine ceilings and paneling.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or the fenced in yard. Parking includes an attached 2 car garage. Additional storage in shed.

Within driving distance is a library and many shopping options.

Nearby schools include Sierra Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Lincoln Academy.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes yard care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #952612.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11437 West 76th Place have any available units?
11437 West 76th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 11437 West 76th Place have?
Some of 11437 West 76th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11437 West 76th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11437 West 76th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11437 West 76th Place pet-friendly?
No, 11437 West 76th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 11437 West 76th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11437 West 76th Place offers parking.
Does 11437 West 76th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11437 West 76th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11437 West 76th Place have a pool?
No, 11437 West 76th Place does not have a pool.
Does 11437 West 76th Place have accessible units?
No, 11437 West 76th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11437 West 76th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11437 West 76th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArvada 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College