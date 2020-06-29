10181 W 59th Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

2 Bedroom, 1.25 bath with bonus area for dining, home office, or additinal living room plus attached 1 car garage. lots of storage, newer paint and carpet. Great fenced yard with shed and garden area on the side. Down the street from new food adventures like Tokyo Joe's, Five Guys Burgers, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe just to name a few, minutes to historic Olde Town Arvada and transportaion hub. Come see this one today Sorry, no smoking no pets.



