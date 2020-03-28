All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM

10091 W 64th Ave.

10091 West 64th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10091 West 64th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertop! Refinished hardwood floor through most of the main level! Large fenced yard with covered patio off dining room! New windows through all of main level! Attractive 2-tone paint! Carpeting through most of basement!
Excellent location near Ralston Creek walking/biking path and the Arvada Tennis Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10091 W 64th Ave. have any available units?
10091 W 64th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10091 W 64th Ave. have?
Some of 10091 W 64th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 W 64th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10091 W 64th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10091 W 64th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10091 W 64th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10091 W 64th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10091 W 64th Ave. offers parking.
Does 10091 W 64th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10091 W 64th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10091 W 64th Ave. have a pool?
No, 10091 W 64th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10091 W 64th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10091 W 64th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10091 W 64th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10091 W 64th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
