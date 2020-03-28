10091 West 64th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004 Alta Vista Area
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertop! Refinished hardwood floor through most of the main level! Large fenced yard with covered patio off dining room! New windows through all of main level! Attractive 2-tone paint! Carpeting through most of basement! Excellent location near Ralston Creek walking/biking path and the Arvada Tennis Center!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10091 W 64th Ave. have any available units?
10091 W 64th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10091 W 64th Ave. have?
Some of 10091 W 64th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 W 64th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10091 W 64th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.