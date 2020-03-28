10091 W 64th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertop! Refinished hardwood floor through most of the main level! Large fenced yard with covered patio off dining room! New windows through all of main level! Attractive 2-tone paint! Carpeting through most of basement!

Excellent location near Ralston Creek walking/biking path and the Arvada Tennis Center!