Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7404 East Villanova Place Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Refinished 4 bed/3.5 bath Home for Rent! - Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath huge (2,500 Sqft) home is available to rent starting August 1st!



Recently updated throughout with quartz and granite countertops throughout, new paint, new carpet, refinished hardwood floors!



Main level boasts a formal living and dining rooms, family room and a stunning eat-in kitchen with tons of space and storage and stainless appliances!



Upstairs you will find a large Master suite with 5 piece private bathroom, 2 other bedrooms, and a bathroom. Fully finished basement with included washer and dryer, family/rec area, and 4th bedroom with private bathroom. Roof, A/C, and furnace are all new!



Gorgeously landscaped front and back yards!



Great Location!! Located at Quebec and Yale in the gorgeous Cascades community! Very close to several parks, fantastic Cherry Creek schools, Cherry Creek Country Club, shopping, golf courses, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more!! Easy access to DTC, Lowry, and I-25!



Rent is $2,750/month.

Included in Rent: Trash

Washer & Dryer Included!

Dogs will be considered with an additional pet deposit and pet rent.



An additional charge of $100 will be charged from April 1st through October 31st for lawn maintenance.



Available Showings:

-



Please email or call/text James today at 720-442-0321 to schedule a showing



For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



(RLNE4576797)