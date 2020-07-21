All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

21497 E Mansfield Place

21497 East Mansfield Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21497 East Mansfield Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Tallgrass 4-Bedroom Home, 3-Car Garage - WOW!! 3,229 Finished Square Feet of living space - 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus study, formal dining room and living room! Master bedroom retreat, 4th bedroom is guest suite with full bath! Large loft for work or play! Gas fireplace, 3-car garage! Less than 6 miles from Buckley AFB (10 minute drive), 5 minute drive to Southland Shopping Mall. His & Her walk-in closets! His & Her vanity/sinks! Convenient upstairs laundry with large utility sink/basin! Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, double-oven and easy-clean smooth stove top! Beautiful glass storm doors (front and back) for added insulation and security. ADT security alarm system. Custom window blinds, Central AC and gas forced heat! Extra capacity water heater. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Spacious backyard patio (400 Square Feet) for Bar-B-Q/entertaining. Private,fenced backyard. Front/back automatic sprinkler system. South-facing home (helps keep driveway and front clear of snow/ice),

Smoke-free home. Highly rated Cherry Creek School District (Dakota Valley Elementary School, Sky Vista Middle School, Cherokee Trail High School). Dogs OK.. Contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com. NO CATS please.

This home is professionally marketed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

(RLNE4994417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21497 E Mansfield Place have any available units?
21497 E Mansfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 21497 E Mansfield Place have?
Some of 21497 E Mansfield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21497 E Mansfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
21497 E Mansfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21497 E Mansfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21497 E Mansfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 21497 E Mansfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 21497 E Mansfield Place offers parking.
Does 21497 E Mansfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21497 E Mansfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21497 E Mansfield Place have a pool?
No, 21497 E Mansfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 21497 E Mansfield Place have accessible units?
No, 21497 E Mansfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21497 E Mansfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21497 E Mansfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 21497 E Mansfield Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21497 E Mansfield Place has units with air conditioning.
