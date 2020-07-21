21497 E Mansfield Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Tallgrass 4-Bedroom Home, 3-Car Garage - WOW!! 3,229 Finished Square Feet of living space - 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus study, formal dining room and living room! Master bedroom retreat, 4th bedroom is guest suite with full bath! Large loft for work or play! Gas fireplace, 3-car garage! Less than 6 miles from Buckley AFB (10 minute drive), 5 minute drive to Southland Shopping Mall. His & Her walk-in closets! His & Her vanity/sinks! Convenient upstairs laundry with large utility sink/basin! Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, double-oven and easy-clean smooth stove top! Beautiful glass storm doors (front and back) for added insulation and security. ADT security alarm system. Custom window blinds, Central AC and gas forced heat! Extra capacity water heater. Unfinished basement for your storage needs. Spacious backyard patio (400 Square Feet) for Bar-B-Q/entertaining. Private,fenced backyard. Front/back automatic sprinkler system. South-facing home (helps keep driveway and front clear of snow/ice),



Smoke-free home. Highly rated Cherry Creek School District (Dakota Valley Elementary School, Sky Vista Middle School, Cherokee Trail High School). Dogs OK.. Contact Stuart at 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com. NO CATS please.



This home is professionally marketed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



(RLNE4994417)