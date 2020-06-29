All apartments in Adams County
7340 Quivas St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7340 Quivas St

7340 Quivas Street · No Longer Available
Location

7340 Quivas Street, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Remodeled 4BD 2BA Home Located In South Westminster - Ricoh Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846
Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/5OGn58yt0Vk

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Enjoy this spacious and remodeled 4 bed 2 bath single family home in Westminster. Located near the !-25 and the Boulder turnpike, this home is the ideal space for anyone looking to cut down on their morning commute. Enjoy a full fenced in backyard, new appliances and finished entertainment style basement.

Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846

*No smoking.
*Water/Sewer Included in rent
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5916383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 Quivas St have any available units?
7340 Quivas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 7340 Quivas St have?
Some of 7340 Quivas St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 Quivas St currently offering any rent specials?
7340 Quivas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 Quivas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7340 Quivas St is pet friendly.
Does 7340 Quivas St offer parking?
Yes, 7340 Quivas St offers parking.
Does 7340 Quivas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 Quivas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 Quivas St have a pool?
No, 7340 Quivas St does not have a pool.
Does 7340 Quivas St have accessible units?
No, 7340 Quivas St does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 Quivas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 Quivas St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 Quivas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7340 Quivas St does not have units with air conditioning.
