7340 Quivas St

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated online portal

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Remodeled 4BD 2BA Home Located In South Westminster - Ricoh Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846

Youtube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/5OGn58yt0Vk



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



Enjoy this spacious and remodeled 4 bed 2 bath single family home in Westminster. Located near the !-25 and the Boulder turnpike, this home is the ideal space for anyone looking to cut down on their morning commute. Enjoy a full fenced in backyard, new appliances and finished entertainment style basement.



Ricoh Virtual Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/58e058b6-149e-4fda-bcce-b10ed44d5846



*No smoking.

*Water/Sewer Included in rent

*Pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent

*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



