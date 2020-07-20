12094 Ivanhoe

Amenities
A modern ,furnished clean and comfortable basement studio in a wonderful safe neighborhood Cozy, cute, private, complete studio apartment separate entrance ,kitchen and bath with shower
Situated in a nice Thornton/Brighton neighborhood. Sleeps 2 in a queen size bed. Nicely appointed. Because this studio apartment is in the basement it will be cool during the summer . Internet
*all utilities include in the rent monthly
* short stay
* Private entrance
* Non smokers or Drugs please
Family own 2 big dogs
Person to Rent this beautiful studio Must love dogs
* 4 miles for I-25
* main street 120Th ave
* 3 miles from I-76
Dishes & Utensils
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove