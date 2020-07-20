All apartments in Adams County
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
12094 Ivanhoe
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

12094 Ivanhoe

12094 Ivanhoe Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12094 Ivanhoe Court, Adams County, CO 80602
Wright Farms

Amenities

dogs allowed
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
A modern ,furnished clean and comfortable basement studio in a wonderful safe neighborhood Cozy, cute, private, complete studio apartment separate entrance ,kitchen and bath with shower
Situated in a nice Thornton/Brighton neighborhood. Sleeps 2 in a queen size bed. Nicely appointed. Because this studio apartment is in the basement it will be cool during the summer . Internet
*all utilities include in the rent monthly
* short stay
* Private entrance
* Non smokers or Drugs please
Family own 2 big dogs
Person to Rent this beautiful studio Must love dogs
* 4 miles for I-25
* main street 120Th ave
* 3 miles from I-76

Dishes & Utensils
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12094 Ivanhoe have any available units?
12094 Ivanhoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 12094 Ivanhoe have?
Some of 12094 Ivanhoe's amenities include dogs allowed, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12094 Ivanhoe currently offering any rent specials?
12094 Ivanhoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12094 Ivanhoe pet-friendly?
Yes, 12094 Ivanhoe is pet friendly.
Does 12094 Ivanhoe offer parking?
No, 12094 Ivanhoe does not offer parking.
Does 12094 Ivanhoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12094 Ivanhoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12094 Ivanhoe have a pool?
No, 12094 Ivanhoe does not have a pool.
Does 12094 Ivanhoe have accessible units?
No, 12094 Ivanhoe does not have accessible units.
Does 12094 Ivanhoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 12094 Ivanhoe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12094 Ivanhoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 12094 Ivanhoe does not have units with air conditioning.
