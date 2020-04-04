31439 Sierra Linda St

Amenities
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage.
Trash Included. 8 month Lease.
You can view all of our available properties online @ www.eastvalleyrentals.net
East Valley Property Management
(909) 478-7725
Our rental Criteria:
Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property
Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses
More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)
Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home
(RLNE5625959)