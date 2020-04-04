31439 Sierra Linda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage.

Trash Included. 8 month Lease.



Our rental Criteria:

Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property

Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses

More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)

Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home



