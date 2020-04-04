All apartments in Yucaipa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

31439 Sierra Linda St

31439 Sierra Linda Street · (909) 478-7725
Location

31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA 92399
Dunlap Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31439 Sierra Linda St · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage.
Trash Included. 8 month Lease.

You can view all of our available properties online @ www.eastvalleyrentals.net
East Valley Property Management
(909) 478-7725

Our rental Criteria:
Absolutely NO Evictions on your record or anyone to live at property
Proof of income 2.5 x the rent for condos/apartments, 3x for houses
More good credit than bad - current accounts vs collection (bankruptcy, foreclosure and medical do not count against you)
Close to 5 years positive rental history or if you have owned your home

(RLNE5625959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31439 Sierra Linda St have any available units?
31439 Sierra Linda St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31439 Sierra Linda St have?
Some of 31439 Sierra Linda St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31439 Sierra Linda St currently offering any rent specials?
31439 Sierra Linda St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31439 Sierra Linda St pet-friendly?
No, 31439 Sierra Linda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yucaipa.
Does 31439 Sierra Linda St offer parking?
Yes, 31439 Sierra Linda St does offer parking.
Does 31439 Sierra Linda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31439 Sierra Linda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31439 Sierra Linda St have a pool?
No, 31439 Sierra Linda St does not have a pool.
Does 31439 Sierra Linda St have accessible units?
No, 31439 Sierra Linda St does not have accessible units.
Does 31439 Sierra Linda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 31439 Sierra Linda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31439 Sierra Linda St have units with air conditioning?
No, 31439 Sierra Linda St does not have units with air conditioning.
