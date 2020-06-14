Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

38 Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA with garage

Yucaipa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
34261 Ave J
34261 Avenue J, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
630 sqft
34261 Ave J Available 06/15/20 34261 Avenue J #1 - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tXp9DnCKQme&ts=.5 Must see 2 bed 1 bath with single car attached garage. Washer dryer hook ups. Freeway close. Includes water, sewer and trash.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Dunlap Acres
1 Unit Available
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.
Results within 5 miles of Yucaipa

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
620 Jeremy Ct.
620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tournament Hills
1 Unit Available
36088 Eagle Lane
36088 Eagle Lane, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2825 sqft
Great home located inside Tournament Hills community. This is a gated, well maintained community. This house is located near the gate and walking distance from elementary school.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
707 Alvarado Street
707 Alvarado Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2085 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.

1 of 5

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Yucaipa
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Redlands
13 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
28363 Birdie St
28363 Birdie Street, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
This wonderful family home is ready for its forever tenant. It has been compltely rehabbed from crisp and clean paint to fresh new flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Yucaipa, CA

Yucaipa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

