6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

***Welcome Home*** This is a great 3 Bed, 2.5 bath condo in Fairmont Hills with direct access garage and an assigned parking space. Beautiful new floors throughout along with new cabinets, lighting, fixtures & low flow toilets in all bathrooms. Retextured ceilings with new paint and baseboards throughout. Separate laundry room adjacent to kitchen with additional cabinets that lead directly to the one car garage. Living area overlooks enclosed patio. Spacious master bedroom with private bath and oversized shower along with two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway upstairs. All bedrooms have floor to ceiling closet doors and lots of light. New lighting fixtures throughout. 2 pools, spas, playground and sport court in the community. HOA includes basic Spectrum cable cost and trash pick-up. The community is in the award winning Yorba Linda School District, close to the freeway and toll road. Also conveniently located to Yorba Regional Park with its bike and hiking trails, picnic areas and water features. This is a must see… Call for showings.

