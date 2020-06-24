All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:08 AM

6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6

6473 Shady Lawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6473 Shady Lawn Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***Welcome Home*** This is a great 3 Bed, 2.5 bath condo in Fairmont Hills with direct access garage and an assigned parking space. Beautiful new floors throughout along with new cabinets, lighting, fixtures & low flow toilets in all bathrooms. Retextured ceilings with new paint and baseboards throughout. Separate laundry room adjacent to kitchen with additional cabinets that lead directly to the one car garage. Living area overlooks enclosed patio. Spacious master bedroom with private bath and oversized shower along with two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway upstairs. All bedrooms have floor to ceiling closet doors and lots of light. New lighting fixtures throughout. 2 pools, spas, playground and sport court in the community. HOA includes basic Spectrum cable cost and trash pick-up. The community is in the award winning Yorba Linda School District, close to the freeway and toll road. Also conveniently located to Yorba Regional Park with its bike and hiking trails, picnic areas and water features. This is a must see… Call for showings.
***Welcome Home*** This is a great 3 Bed, 2.5 bath condo in Fairmont Hills with direct access garage and an assigned parking space. Beautiful new floors throughout along with new cabinets, lighting, fixtures & low flow toilets in all bathrooms. Retextured ceilings with new paint and baseboards throughout. Separate laundry room adjacent to kitchen with additional cabinets that lead directly to the one car garage. Living area overlooks enclosed patio. Spacious master bedroom with private bath and oversized shower along with two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hallway upstairs. All bedrooms have floor to ceiling closet doors and lots of light. New lighting fixtures throughout. 2 pools, spas, playground and sport court in the community. HOA includes basic Spectrum cable cost and trash pick-up. The community is in the award winning Yorba Linda School District, close to the freeway and toll road. Also conveniently located to Yorba Regional Park with its bike and hiking trails, picnic areas and water features. This is a must see… Call for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have any available units?
6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have?
Some of 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 pet-friendly?
No, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 offers parking.
Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have a pool?
Yes, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 has a pool.
Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have accessible units?
No, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6473 Shady Lawn Dr. #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles