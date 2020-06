6084 Terrace Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS PROPERTY OVERLOOKS POOL AND LOVELY GROUNDS AREA. SHOWS LIGHT AND BRIGHT. LARGEST OF THE 3 BEDROOM FLOOR PLANS WITH WRAP AROUND DOUBLE PORCH! aLL NEUTRAL COLORS, EASY PARKING, NON SMOKING UNIT, NO PETS. PREFER LONG TERM RESIDENT WHO WILL TAKE CARE OF THIS LOVELY HOME! THIS HOME DOES NOT LOOK LIKE YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL PROPERTY. VERY CLEAN, UPGRADED AND WELL CARED FOR. NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM AND HALL, CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS, NEWER PAINT IN NEUTRAL TWO TONED COLORS. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY AREA WILL TAKE A FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER. DON'T MISS THIS ONE! NEED CLEAN CREDIT AND BACKGROUNDS. SORRY NO SECTION 8. LOWEST PRICED RENTAL IN YORBA LINDA!