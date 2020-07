Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful open floor house in Troy Estate with formal living room, dining room, great size family room with fireplace and ceiling fan open to an upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast bar, wood laminate floor. Master bedroom and 2 other good size bedrooms. Upgraded bathroom, great view , great neighborhood, close to the freeway, excellent schools Glenknoll Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle and Esperanza HS .

Refrigerator, washer, dryer and BBQ are included.