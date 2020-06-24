5854 Portsmouth Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful two bedroom condo on the first floor!

This unit shows really nice as it has gone through some renovation recently and ready for some new tenants! As you enter into the main living room you are drawn in by the corner fireplace and private patio on the left and to the right is the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Down the hallway you are greeted by a fully remolded guest bathroom, a full shower and a new bathtub. As you continue to the master bedroom you will find it has its own on-suite bathroom. The unit also comes with a 2-car garage!