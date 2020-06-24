All apartments in Yorba Linda
5854 Portsmouth Road

5854 Portsmouth Road
Location

5854 Portsmouth Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful two bedroom condo on the first floor!
This unit shows really nice as it has gone through some renovation recently and ready for some new tenants! As you enter into the main living room you are drawn in by the corner fireplace and private patio on the left and to the right is the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Down the hallway you are greeted by a fully remolded guest bathroom, a full shower and a new bathtub. As you continue to the master bedroom you will find it has its own on-suite bathroom. The unit also comes with a 2-car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 Portsmouth Road have any available units?
5854 Portsmouth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5854 Portsmouth Road have?
Some of 5854 Portsmouth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5854 Portsmouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
5854 Portsmouth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 Portsmouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 5854 Portsmouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5854 Portsmouth Road offer parking?
Yes, 5854 Portsmouth Road offers parking.
Does 5854 Portsmouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 Portsmouth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 Portsmouth Road have a pool?
No, 5854 Portsmouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 5854 Portsmouth Road have accessible units?
No, 5854 Portsmouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 Portsmouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5854 Portsmouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5854 Portsmouth Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5854 Portsmouth Road does not have units with air conditioning.

