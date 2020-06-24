5728 Portage Street

Amenities

This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in beautiful Yorba Linda has everything you could ask for. Kitchen has plenty of storage space..Off of the kitchen is the dining room with with direct access to the patio deck and backyard. Home has laminate floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms.



Located close to the 91 freeway and walking distance to Yorba Canyon Center. This home won't last long!!



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer



Cats Allowed Yes

Dogs Allowed Small Only



Utilities Included: NONE



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 9/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.