Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5728 Portage Street

5728 Portage Street · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Portage Street, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home in beautiful Yorba Linda has everything you could ask for. Kitchen has plenty of storage space..Off of the kitchen is the dining room with with direct access to the patio deck and backyard. Home has laminate floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms.

Located close to the 91 freeway and walking distance to Yorba Canyon Center. This home won't last long!!

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Cats Allowed Yes
Dogs Allowed Small Only

Utilities Included: NONE

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 9/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Portage Street have any available units?
5728 Portage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5728 Portage Street have?
Some of 5728 Portage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Portage Street currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Portage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Portage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Portage Street is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Portage Street offer parking?
No, 5728 Portage Street does not offer parking.
Does 5728 Portage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Portage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Portage Street have a pool?
No, 5728 Portage Street does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Portage Street have accessible units?
No, 5728 Portage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Portage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5728 Portage Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Portage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Portage Street does not have units with air conditioning.

