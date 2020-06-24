5722 Rich Hill Way.

Amenities

Remodeled 4 bedroom Single Level home in Yorba Linda! ~ This Beautifully home offers an Airy and Open floor plan. Stunning Kitchen includes an Extensive Granite Island as the Centerpiece, an Abundance of Rich Cherrywood Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry, Skylight, Recessed Lighting and Stainless Steel appliances. Lots of upgrades: Newer Interior Paint, Central Alarm System, Heating and Cooling System with New Ducting, Whole House Fan, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Updated Full Bath, Carpet in the Bedrooms and Neutral Tile Flooring throughout the rest of the home. All Upgrades and Remodeling were completed within the last 2.5 years. Don't Miss Out on this Perfectly Located Home near Shopping, Freeways and the Highly Rated Placentia/Yorba Linda School District!