5722 Rich Hill Way.
Yorba Linda, CA
5722 Rich Hill Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

5722 Rich Hill Way

5722 Rich Hill Way · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

5722 Rich Hill Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
alarm system
carpet
Remodeled 4 bedroom Single Level home in Yorba Linda! ~ This Beautifully home offers an Airy and Open floor plan. Stunning Kitchen includes an Extensive Granite Island as the Centerpiece, an Abundance of Rich Cherrywood Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry, Skylight, Recessed Lighting and Stainless Steel appliances. Lots of upgrades: Newer Interior Paint, Central Alarm System, Heating and Cooling System with New Ducting, Whole House Fan, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Updated Full Bath, Carpet in the Bedrooms and Neutral Tile Flooring throughout the rest of the home. All Upgrades and Remodeling were completed within the last 2.5 years. Don't Miss Out on this Perfectly Located Home near Shopping, Freeways and the Highly Rated Placentia/Yorba Linda School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5722 Rich Hill Way have any available units?
5722 Rich Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5722 Rich Hill Way have?
Some of 5722 Rich Hill Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Rich Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Rich Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Rich Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5722 Rich Hill Way offer parking?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way does not offer parking.
Does 5722 Rich Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Rich Hill Way have a pool?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Rich Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Rich Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Rich Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Rich Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.

