5611 Kingsbriar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage hot tub

This Smart Home has all the amenities you could want in your luxury destination. Home automation includes smart lighting, climate control, music throughout the house, front door lock, garage sensor, and voice control. With a single voice command, you can lock the front door, stop the music, turn off the lights, and turn down the temperature. The 43-jet contour-seated Hot Spring Spa is right outside your master bedroom, and ready for use anytime. Additional amenities include Whole House Water Softener, Alkaline drinking water RO filtration system, upgraded kitchen appliances, granite countertops, crown molding, soft rain shower-heads, Solar Panels, ceiling fans throughout, skylights, and a whole house fan. The property is beautifully landscaped and maintenance is included. Situated in a wonderful neighborhood, you’ll want to enjoy some time outside. You can sit and relax around the fire pit in the private backyard, have a picnic on the beautiful greenbelt across the street, go for a walk through the neighborhood golf course, enjoy the holiday lights at East Lake Village, or walk to Trader Joes just up the street. Yorba Regional Park, East Lake, Yorba Linda Country Club, Trader Joes (& many more grocery stores), gym facilities, banks, restaurants, bakeries, award winning schools are all within 1 mile of this property! Call now!