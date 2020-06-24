All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

5611 Kingsbriar Drive

5611 Kingsbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Kingsbriar Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
This Smart Home has all the amenities you could want in your luxury destination. Home automation includes smart lighting, climate control, music throughout the house, front door lock, garage sensor, and voice control. With a single voice command, you can lock the front door, stop the music, turn off the lights, and turn down the temperature. The 43-jet contour-seated Hot Spring Spa is right outside your master bedroom, and ready for use anytime. Additional amenities include Whole House Water Softener, Alkaline drinking water RO filtration system, upgraded kitchen appliances, granite countertops, crown molding, soft rain shower-heads, Solar Panels, ceiling fans throughout, skylights, and a whole house fan. The property is beautifully landscaped and maintenance is included. Situated in a wonderful neighborhood, you’ll want to enjoy some time outside. You can sit and relax around the fire pit in the private backyard, have a picnic on the beautiful greenbelt across the street, go for a walk through the neighborhood golf course, enjoy the holiday lights at East Lake Village, or walk to Trader Joes just up the street. Yorba Regional Park, East Lake, Yorba Linda Country Club, Trader Joes (& many more grocery stores), gym facilities, banks, restaurants, bakeries, award winning schools are all within 1 mile of this property! Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have any available units?
5611 Kingsbriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have?
Some of 5611 Kingsbriar Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Kingsbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Kingsbriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Kingsbriar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive offers parking.
Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have a pool?
No, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Kingsbriar Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5611 Kingsbriar Drive has units with air conditioning.

