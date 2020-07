Amenities

dishwasher pool hot tub bbq/grill microwave range

Highly desirable neighborhood with Award Winning schools, 4 Bedroom/3 Baths home offers 2,599 s/f living area space with a pool/spa for friends and family entertainment. Beautiful home with high ceilings featuring plenty of windows for extra natural light with view to the yard sparkling pool/spa and built-in barbecue island. Too many features to list must see it to appreciate this beautiful home.

Schools are Bryant Ranch Elementary, Travis Middle School and Yorbalinda High.