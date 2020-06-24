5432 Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family residence located in highly desirable Yorba Linda neighborhood. This single story, open floor plan home features spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace, a large kitchen area and family room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features quartz countertops, a brand new stainless steel built in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Walk in closet with lots of storage in master bedroom. Two covered patios and large grass lawn make for a relaxing backyard. Brand new beautiful laminate flooring throughout entire home. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.