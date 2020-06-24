All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5432 Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5432 Jefferson Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

5432 Jefferson Street

5432 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5432 Jefferson Street, Yorba Linda, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family residence located in highly desirable Yorba Linda neighborhood. This single story, open floor plan home features spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace, a large kitchen area and family room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features quartz countertops, a brand new stainless steel built in microwave, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Walk in closet with lots of storage in master bedroom. Two covered patios and large grass lawn make for a relaxing backyard. Brand new beautiful laminate flooring throughout entire home. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Jefferson Street have any available units?
5432 Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5432 Jefferson Street have?
Some of 5432 Jefferson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 5432 Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5432 Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 5432 Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 5432 Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 5432 Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 5432 Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5432 Jefferson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5432 Jefferson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles