5420 Vista Montana

Location: Short walk to Express Transbay bus [20 min to SF Financial District], free shuttle to Bart, 5 min drive to Ferry Station. Free carpool to San Francisco at Santa Clara & Webster. Across the street from Grocery Store and walking distance to the Alameda Landing: Large Safeway, Target, Restaurants and Shops. 5-10 min drive to West Oakland, Lake Merritt or 12th St City Center Bart Stations.



The House: Open modern design with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, custom shades. Living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, kitchen island and kitchen nook, family room w/gas fireplace. Extra spacious master suite; a cozy retreat. Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Convection Oven. Tile flooring, new carpet, custom closets. Beautifully large landscaped back yard with a large patio. Home to Ruby Bridges Elementary School, Nea Learning Center [6-12] and ACLC [6-12] Charter Schools, among other schools.