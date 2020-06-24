All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5420 Vista Montana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5420 Vista Montana
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:58 AM

5420 Vista Montana

5420 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5420 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Location: Short walk to Express Transbay bus [20 min to SF Financial District], free shuttle to Bart, 5 min drive to Ferry Station. Free carpool to San Francisco at Santa Clara & Webster. Across the street from Grocery Store and walking distance to the Alameda Landing: Large Safeway, Target, Restaurants and Shops. 5-10 min drive to West Oakland, Lake Merritt or 12th St City Center Bart Stations.

The House: Open modern design with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, custom shades. Living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, kitchen island and kitchen nook, family room w/gas fireplace. Extra spacious master suite; a cozy retreat. Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Convection Oven. Tile flooring, new carpet, custom closets. Beautifully large landscaped back yard with a large patio. Home to Ruby Bridges Elementary School, Nea Learning Center [6-12] and ACLC [6-12] Charter Schools, among other schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Vista Montana have any available units?
5420 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5420 Vista Montana have?
Some of 5420 Vista Montana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5420 Vista Montana offer parking?
No, 5420 Vista Montana does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Vista Montana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Vista Montana have a pool?
No, 5420 Vista Montana does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 5420 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Vista Montana has units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Vista Montana does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles