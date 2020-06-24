All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

5404 Via Maria

5404 via Maria · No Longer Available
Location

5404 via Maria, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely stunning! Rare does a property right on the lakeside with a premium view come on the market for lease. This is the largest (2403) of the 3 bedroom floor plans. Has a large living room, formal dining room and kitchen nook, family room with wet bar. Two and a half baths. Larger than normal patio with incredible view! Neutral colors throughout. It has a premium view of the lake, wildflower hills, and clubhouse on this site from the patio. Many upgrades, newer appliances, well cared for and does not look like a rental! You will have access to all Eastlake amenities for 5 pools, boating, fishing on a 15 acre lake, recreational activities , just like living in a resort! Don't miss the fully equipped gym, sports courts, and full clubhouse. Non smoking property. May consider small well behaved pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Via Maria have any available units?
5404 Via Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5404 Via Maria have?
Some of 5404 Via Maria's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Via Maria currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Via Maria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Via Maria pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 Via Maria is pet friendly.
Does 5404 Via Maria offer parking?
No, 5404 Via Maria does not offer parking.
Does 5404 Via Maria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Via Maria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Via Maria have a pool?
Yes, 5404 Via Maria has a pool.
Does 5404 Via Maria have accessible units?
No, 5404 Via Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Via Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Via Maria has units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 Via Maria have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 Via Maria does not have units with air conditioning.
