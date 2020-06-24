5404 Via Maria

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely stunning! Rare does a property right on the lakeside with a premium view come on the market for lease. This is the largest (2403) of the 3 bedroom floor plans. Has a large living room, formal dining room and kitchen nook, family room with wet bar. Two and a half baths. Larger than normal patio with incredible view! Neutral colors throughout. It has a premium view of the lake, wildflower hills, and clubhouse on this site from the patio. Many upgrades, newer appliances, well cared for and does not look like a rental! You will have access to all Eastlake amenities for 5 pools, boating, fishing on a 15 acre lake, recreational activities , just like living in a resort! Don't miss the fully equipped gym, sports courts, and full clubhouse. Non smoking property. May consider small well behaved pet.