5375 Camino De Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous Toll Brothers Home. Move in Condition, impeccably maintained and all the high class amenities that you deserve. Decorative iron/glass double door entry. Private oversize master suite located away from the other rooms which includes high ceiling, sitting room w/fireplace, private balcony overlooking the amazing view, his & her bathroom and closets. 2 other suites; 1 located on the first floor, 1 on the second floor. 2 additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Hardwood flooring upstairs, hallway and in the loft /den. Cozy office off the formal living room. Iron and hardwood double stairs; 1 in the foyer and the other off of the family room. Travertine flooring strolls throughout the first floor living area. Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counters, travertine flooring and travertine enclosed bathtubs. Oversize family room opens to kitchen and includes granite & marble counter tops, Highend stainless steel appliances: Dacor double oven, Dacor 6 burner cook top, Dacor microwave, 2 Bosch dishwasher. Eating area in kitchen, wrap around breakfast bar with 6 chairs seating, center island and walk-in pantry. Gorgeous backyard with pool , spa, BBQ, RV parking and natural view. Great award winning Yorba Linda school district!