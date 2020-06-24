All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5375 Camino De Bryant

5375 Camino De Bryant · No Longer Available
Location

5375 Camino De Bryant, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous Toll Brothers Home. Move in Condition, impeccably maintained and all the high class amenities that you deserve. Decorative iron/glass double door entry. Private oversize master suite located away from the other rooms which includes high ceiling, sitting room w/fireplace, private balcony overlooking the amazing view, his & her bathroom and closets. 2 other suites; 1 located on the first floor, 1 on the second floor. 2 additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. Hardwood flooring upstairs, hallway and in the loft /den. Cozy office off the formal living room. Iron and hardwood double stairs; 1 in the foyer and the other off of the family room. Travertine flooring strolls throughout the first floor living area. Bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counters, travertine flooring and travertine enclosed bathtubs. Oversize family room opens to kitchen and includes granite & marble counter tops, Highend stainless steel appliances: Dacor double oven, Dacor 6 burner cook top, Dacor microwave, 2 Bosch dishwasher. Eating area in kitchen, wrap around breakfast bar with 6 chairs seating, center island and walk-in pantry. Gorgeous backyard with pool , spa, BBQ, RV parking and natural view. Great award winning Yorba Linda school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 Camino De Bryant have any available units?
5375 Camino De Bryant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5375 Camino De Bryant have?
Some of 5375 Camino De Bryant's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 Camino De Bryant currently offering any rent specials?
5375 Camino De Bryant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 Camino De Bryant pet-friendly?
No, 5375 Camino De Bryant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5375 Camino De Bryant offer parking?
Yes, 5375 Camino De Bryant offers parking.
Does 5375 Camino De Bryant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 Camino De Bryant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 Camino De Bryant have a pool?
Yes, 5375 Camino De Bryant has a pool.
Does 5375 Camino De Bryant have accessible units?
No, 5375 Camino De Bryant does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 Camino De Bryant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5375 Camino De Bryant has units with dishwashers.
Does 5375 Camino De Bryant have units with air conditioning?
No, 5375 Camino De Bryant does not have units with air conditioning.

