5310 Via Andalusia

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub

Proudly presented by Steve Vartanian, 714-390-0671, with First Team Real Estate. Beautiful Champlain model with point location ~ Upgraded interior with neutral color décor ~ Formal living room with corner fireplace,

surround sound and crown molding ~ Formal dining room with lake views and access to patio ~ Upgraded kitchen with granite

counters ~ Sunny casual eating area in kitchen ~ Downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bathroom with laundry room~ Upstairs features a

spacious master bedroom with retreat, fireplace and view deck~ Luxurious master bathroom with jetted tub and stand alone

shower ~ Ceiling fans ~ Plantation shutters ~ Lots of natural lighting ~ Outside enjoy the relaxation of lake living... Huge patio is

perfect for casual dining, relaxing, fishing or enjoying the lake ~ Tropical landscaping ~ Views of surrounding hills ~ Full driveway ~

End of cul-de-sac location with lots of available guest parking ~ East Lake amenities include a 15 acre lake with fishing and boating,

5 pools, spa, fitness center, 10,000 sqft. clubhouse and scheduled events ~ Take pleasure in the mile long stroll along the shoreline

and enjoy the beauty of the lake...The lease will include soft water system.