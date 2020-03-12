All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5310 Via Andalusia

5310 via Andalusia · No Longer Available
Location

5310 via Andalusia, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Proudly presented by Steve Vartanian, 714-390-0671, with First Team Real Estate. Beautiful Champlain model with point location ~ Upgraded interior with neutral color décor ~ Formal living room with corner fireplace,
surround sound and crown molding ~ Formal dining room with lake views and access to patio ~ Upgraded kitchen with granite
counters ~ Sunny casual eating area in kitchen ~ Downstairs bedroom with 3/4 bathroom with laundry room~ Upstairs features a
spacious master bedroom with retreat, fireplace and view deck~ Luxurious master bathroom with jetted tub and stand alone
shower ~ Ceiling fans ~ Plantation shutters ~ Lots of natural lighting ~ Outside enjoy the relaxation of lake living... Huge patio is
perfect for casual dining, relaxing, fishing or enjoying the lake ~ Tropical landscaping ~ Views of surrounding hills ~ Full driveway ~
End of cul-de-sac location with lots of available guest parking ~ East Lake amenities include a 15 acre lake with fishing and boating,
5 pools, spa, fitness center, 10,000 sqft. clubhouse and scheduled events ~ Take pleasure in the mile long stroll along the shoreline
and enjoy the beauty of the lake...The lease will include soft water system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Via Andalusia have any available units?
5310 Via Andalusia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5310 Via Andalusia have?
Some of 5310 Via Andalusia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Via Andalusia currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Via Andalusia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Via Andalusia pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Via Andalusia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5310 Via Andalusia offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Via Andalusia offers parking.
Does 5310 Via Andalusia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Via Andalusia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Via Andalusia have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Via Andalusia has a pool.
Does 5310 Via Andalusia have accessible units?
No, 5310 Via Andalusia does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Via Andalusia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Via Andalusia has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 Via Andalusia have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 Via Andalusia does not have units with air conditioning.
