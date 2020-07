5098 Avocado Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator pool

BEST VALUE IN YORBA LINDA AND SURROUNDING AREA! BEAUTIFUL SENIOR COMMUNITY, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS, FRESHLY PAINTED WITH ALL NEW FLOORING, CLEAN AND READY TO GO! INSIDE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS. NO STAIRS TO DEAL WITH, ACCESS WITH ELEVATOR! ONE PERSON LIVING THERE MUST BE 55 OR OLDER AND NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF 18. NO SECTION 8. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH AND HOA FEES. NON SMOKING PROPERTY, PREFER LONG TERM RESIDENT. NO DOGS, SORRY. YOU WILL LOVE THIS UPGRADED HOME! GRAB IT QUICK BEFORE SOMEONE ELSE DOES!