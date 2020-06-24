All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated September 19 2019

5069 Burgundy Lane

5069 Burgundy Ln
Location

5069 Burgundy Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
You will love this adorable single family home ideally located in one of the best areas of West Yorba Linda. This pristine residence exudes comfortable and stylish California living. Enjoy a functional and open floor plan with the convenience of local shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Fine finishes, designer touches and gorgeous wood flooring greet you as you enter this home. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area and features a cozy fireplace, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. The kitchen is highlighted by stainless appliances, glossy white cabinets and attractive quartz counter tops. A private patio and BBQ area further complete the lower level. Leading up to the second level you will find direct access to the garage, a convenient powder bathroom and a perfect alcove to use as an office space. As you continue upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with walk in shower, soaking tub, walk in closet and stunning quartz and designer tile finishes. The two additional spacious bedrooms offers a perfect "Jack and Jill" bathroom with tub/shower combo and dual sinks. A second office retreat and spacious laundry room completes the upper level. The two car garage offers finished floors and extra storage. The Providence Community is beautifully landscaped and offers a BBQ area and ample guest parking. Enjoy all Yorba Linda has to offer with award winning schools, shops, restaurants and new Town Center just a couple minutes away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5069 Burgundy Lane have any available units?
5069 Burgundy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5069 Burgundy Lane have?
Some of 5069 Burgundy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5069 Burgundy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5069 Burgundy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 Burgundy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5069 Burgundy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5069 Burgundy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5069 Burgundy Lane offers parking.
Does 5069 Burgundy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5069 Burgundy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 Burgundy Lane have a pool?
No, 5069 Burgundy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5069 Burgundy Lane have accessible units?
No, 5069 Burgundy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 Burgundy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5069 Burgundy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5069 Burgundy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5069 Burgundy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
