5069 Burgundy Lane

You will love this adorable single family home ideally located in one of the best areas of West Yorba Linda. This pristine residence exudes comfortable and stylish California living. Enjoy a functional and open floor plan with the convenience of local shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Fine finishes, designer touches and gorgeous wood flooring greet you as you enter this home. The living room is open to the kitchen and dining area and features a cozy fireplace, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. The kitchen is highlighted by stainless appliances, glossy white cabinets and attractive quartz counter tops. A private patio and BBQ area further complete the lower level. Leading up to the second level you will find direct access to the garage, a convenient powder bathroom and a perfect alcove to use as an office space. As you continue upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with walk in shower, soaking tub, walk in closet and stunning quartz and designer tile finishes. The two additional spacious bedrooms offers a perfect "Jack and Jill" bathroom with tub/shower combo and dual sinks. A second office retreat and spacious laundry room completes the upper level. The two car garage offers finished floors and extra storage. The Providence Community is beautifully landscaped and offers a BBQ area and ample guest parking. Enjoy all Yorba Linda has to offer with award winning schools, shops, restaurants and new Town Center just a couple minutes away