All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5005 Twilight Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5005 Twilight Canyon Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

5005 Twilight Canyon Road

5005 Twilight Canyon Road · (626) 328-6336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5005 Twilight Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 37A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Truly a beautiful and secluded ground level end unit nestled in top section of ”The Hills" of Yorba Linda, offering much privacy, quiet enjoyment and excellent views. It features 2 bedrooms +2 Baths 1,252sqft , spacious living room with fire place, separate dining room, master suite, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, granite counter-top kitchen with many cabinetry, solid wood flooring thru-out living & dinning rooms, bedrooms with good quality carpet, separate storage and private laundry rooms, a large private patio extending the length of the property accessible by sliding glass doors leading from the Master Suite. Two assigned carport spaces and ample guest parking available. Community offers resort-like amenities, including swimming pool, tennis courts, children's playground and clubhouse with fitness room. Close to biking trails, shopping, dining, and easy 91 freeway access. Desirable Placentia Yorba Linda school district. **Move in READY!!**Please visit our video walk-thru https://vimeo.com/426146444

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have any available units?
5005 Twilight Canyon Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have?
Some of 5005 Twilight Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Twilight Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Twilight Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Twilight Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5005 Twilight Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5005 Twilight Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5005 Twilight Canyon Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity