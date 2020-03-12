5005 Twilight Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Truly a beautiful and secluded ground level end unit nestled in top section of ”The Hills" of Yorba Linda, offering much privacy, quiet enjoyment and excellent views. It features 2 bedrooms +2 Baths 1,252sqft , spacious living room with fire place, separate dining room, master suite, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, granite counter-top kitchen with many cabinetry, solid wood flooring thru-out living & dinning rooms, bedrooms with good quality carpet, separate storage and private laundry rooms, a large private patio extending the length of the property accessible by sliding glass doors leading from the Master Suite. Two assigned carport spaces and ample guest parking available. Community offers resort-like amenities, including swimming pool, tennis courts, children's playground and clubhouse with fitness room. Close to biking trails, shopping, dining, and easy 91 freeway access. Desirable Placentia Yorba Linda school district. **Move in READY!!**Please visit our video walk-thru https://vimeo.com/426146444