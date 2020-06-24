Amenities

4854 Heritage Dr Available 02/28/20 Coming Soon: Beautiful Tri-Level 3 Bd 2.5 Ba Townhome in Yorba Linda! - You must see this beautiful townhome in Yorba Linda! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit is showered in light. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the open concept main level. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and peninsula bar seating. Opens to the dining area and patio. Spacious living room. All three bedrooms on the upper level. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet! Unit includes interior laundry room with washer/dryer. Oversized 2 car garage with upgraded flooring! Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated schools. Won't last long! Apply today!!



Sorry, NO PETS.



Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com



