Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4854 Heritage Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4854 Heritage Dr

4854 Heritage Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

4854 Heritage Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4854 Heritage Dr Available 02/28/20 Coming Soon: Beautiful Tri-Level 3 Bd 2.5 Ba Townhome in Yorba Linda! - You must see this beautiful townhome in Yorba Linda! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit is showered in light. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the open concept main level. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and peninsula bar seating. Opens to the dining area and patio. Spacious living room. All three bedrooms on the upper level. Master retreat with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet! Unit includes interior laundry room with washer/dryer. Oversized 2 car garage with upgraded flooring! Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and highly rated schools. Won't last long! Apply today!!

Sorry, NO PETS.

Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-315-8095

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Heritage Dr have any available units?
4854 Heritage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4854 Heritage Dr have?
Some of 4854 Heritage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 Heritage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Heritage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Heritage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4854 Heritage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4854 Heritage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4854 Heritage Dr offers parking.
Does 4854 Heritage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4854 Heritage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Heritage Dr have a pool?
No, 4854 Heritage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Heritage Dr have accessible units?
No, 4854 Heritage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Heritage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4854 Heritage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 Heritage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4854 Heritage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

