All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4801 Rose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4801 Rose Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

4801 Rose Drive

4801 Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4801 Rose Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unique totally remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. Situated in gated grounds surrounded with mature landscaping, gardener's delight. Home has new laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new appliances, new ceiling fans, new remodeled bathroom, new paint, new baseboards and so on. Living room with fireplace, huge family room/dining/kitchen room, formal dining room (perfect for an office/bonus room). Carport parking shared with adjacent house inside the gated property. Water and trash are included. Please provide application, credit report, last two months paystubs, last two months bank statements. Sorry, no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Rose Drive have any available units?
4801 Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4801 Rose Drive have?
Some of 4801 Rose Drive's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Rose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Rose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4801 Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 4801 Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 4801 Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 Rose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 Rose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 Rose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles