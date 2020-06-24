4801 Rose Drive

Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unique totally remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. Situated in gated grounds surrounded with mature landscaping, gardener's delight. Home has new laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new appliances, new ceiling fans, new remodeled bathroom, new paint, new baseboards and so on. Living room with fireplace, huge family room/dining/kitchen room, formal dining room (perfect for an office/bonus room). Carport parking shared with adjacent house inside the gated property. Water and trash are included. Please provide application, credit report, last two months paystubs, last two months bank statements. Sorry, no pets or smokers.