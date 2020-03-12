All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4600 Via Pamplona

4600 Via Pamplona · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Via Pamplona, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
TURNKEY East Lake single-story beauty. New double pane windows and doors, window shutters, new heater, and air conditioner, laminate wood and 20' porcelain tile flooring, freshly painted inside and out. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, tumble marble backsplash, recessed lighting, all new appliances to include new dishwasher, Dacor oven, and smooth cooktop. The backyard is perfect for entertaining with covered patio plus grassy area. Large storage area in the garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Via Pamplona have any available units?
4600 Via Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4600 Via Pamplona have?
Some of 4600 Via Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Via Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Via Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Via Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Via Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4600 Via Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Via Pamplona offers parking.
Does 4600 Via Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Via Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Via Pamplona have a pool?
No, 4600 Via Pamplona does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Via Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 4600 Via Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Via Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Via Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Via Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4600 Via Pamplona has units with air conditioning.
