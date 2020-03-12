4523 Delancy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two story townhome located in the heart of Yorba Linda in the Jamestowne community. Bamboo flooring in living room, dining area nd kitchen, beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, with new refrigerator included, Cherrywood cabinetry, nice little backyard for BBQing, two very nice size bedrooms upstairs with one full bathroom. Downstairs has a beautiful half bath and landlord has put a stackable washer/dryer near bathroom for your convenience! This home has a detached two car garage. The garage is located in the alley but close to the unit. There are lots of greenbelt areas and a tot lot for you little ones. Come see this special home! This unit is close to walking trails, biking trails, and parks that have concerts and Fourth of July fireworks!!