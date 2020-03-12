All apartments in Yorba Linda
4523 Delancy Drive
Last updated October 12 2019

4523 Delancy Drive

4523 Delancy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Delancy Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful two story townhome located in the heart of Yorba Linda in the Jamestowne community. Bamboo flooring in living room, dining area nd kitchen, beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, with new refrigerator included, Cherrywood cabinetry, nice little backyard for BBQing, two very nice size bedrooms upstairs with one full bathroom. Downstairs has a beautiful half bath and landlord has put a stackable washer/dryer near bathroom for your convenience! This home has a detached two car garage. The garage is located in the alley but close to the unit. There are lots of greenbelt areas and a tot lot for you little ones. Come see this special home! This unit is close to walking trails, biking trails, and parks that have concerts and Fourth of July fireworks!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Delancy Drive have any available units?
4523 Delancy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4523 Delancy Drive have?
Some of 4523 Delancy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Delancy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Delancy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Delancy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Delancy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4523 Delancy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Delancy Drive offers parking.
Does 4523 Delancy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4523 Delancy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Delancy Drive have a pool?
No, 4523 Delancy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Delancy Drive have accessible units?
No, 4523 Delancy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Delancy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Delancy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 Delancy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 Delancy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
