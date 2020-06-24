4516 Avenida De Las Flores

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate 4 bedroom, single-level home, with remodeled galley-style kitchen including newer custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counter tops, double stainless steel sink, and sparkling white appliances. New ceramic wood-looking floors were just installed and all of the windows and the sliding glass door are double-pane vinyl. The ceilings are scraped and textured with 25 recessed lights throughout the home, many with dimmers. Both bathrooms are equally stunning with tile enclosures and designer cabinetry. The back yard is spacious and private, with an expansive brick patio with retractable-covered pergola and lots of grass. Both the front and rear yards are on auto-timed sprinklers for your convenience. All schools, including Yorba Linda High School, are within easy walking distance from this home. Parks, shopping, hiking/bike trails and freeway access are all just minutes away.