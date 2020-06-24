All apartments in Yorba Linda
4516 Avenida De Las Flores

Location

4516 Avenida De Las Flores, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate 4 bedroom, single-level home, with remodeled galley-style kitchen including newer custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counter tops, double stainless steel sink, and sparkling white appliances. New ceramic wood-looking floors were just installed and all of the windows and the sliding glass door are double-pane vinyl. The ceilings are scraped and textured with 25 recessed lights throughout the home, many with dimmers. Both bathrooms are equally stunning with tile enclosures and designer cabinetry. The back yard is spacious and private, with an expansive brick patio with retractable-covered pergola and lots of grass. Both the front and rear yards are on auto-timed sprinklers for your convenience. All schools, including Yorba Linda High School, are within easy walking distance from this home. Parks, shopping, hiking/bike trails and freeway access are all just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
4516 Avenida De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 4516 Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Avenida De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
No, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Avenida De Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.

