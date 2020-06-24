4365 Citrus Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

Elegant Home in the Beautiful Anderson Grove Community in Yorba Linda - Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 2155 SQFT Living Space. Floor Plan has 9' Ceiling with Recessed Lights. **MAIN FLOOR ONE BEDROOM & ONE BATHROOM**. Open Kitchen with Upgrade Tiles, Quartz Counters and Large Pantry. Upstairs Laundry Room with Sink & Cabinets. Spacious Bedrooms. Cozy Yard. **YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOL District**. Close and walking distance to Shopping, Library, Community Center, Black Gold Golf Club & Restaurants. A new Shopping Center is under construction which includes Movie Theaters.