4334 Canyon Coral Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this gorgeous "Magnolia" model brand new home located in the beautiful city of Yorba Linda and built by Lennar. This 3bd 2 1/2ba home features a 2 car attached garage with easy access and lots of parking close by. The kitchen is bright white and is complimented with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included as well. It boast white marbled granite counter-tops with a huge island that opens into the dining and living areas. The master bedroom is cozy with a great walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bath. Beautiful tan carpeting and tile throughout. This home also features a well maintained community pool and spa. It is located in the perfect location near towne center, the library, Yorba Linda High School, Disneyland, the freeways, and much more! It is in walking distance from the elementary school as well. This is a perfect family home or a great entertaining home!