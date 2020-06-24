All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4334 Canyon Coral Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4334 Canyon Coral Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

4334 Canyon Coral Lane

4334 Canyon Coral Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4334 Canyon Coral Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this gorgeous "Magnolia" model brand new home located in the beautiful city of Yorba Linda and built by Lennar. This 3bd 2 1/2ba home features a 2 car attached garage with easy access and lots of parking close by. The kitchen is bright white and is complimented with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included as well. It boast white marbled granite counter-tops with a huge island that opens into the dining and living areas. The master bedroom is cozy with a great walk-in closet and double sinks in the master bath. Beautiful tan carpeting and tile throughout. This home also features a well maintained community pool and spa. It is located in the perfect location near towne center, the library, Yorba Linda High School, Disneyland, the freeways, and much more! It is in walking distance from the elementary school as well. This is a perfect family home or a great entertaining home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have any available units?
4334 Canyon Coral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have?
Some of 4334 Canyon Coral Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 Canyon Coral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Canyon Coral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Canyon Coral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane offers parking.
Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane has a pool.
Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have accessible units?
No, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 Canyon Coral Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 Canyon Coral Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles