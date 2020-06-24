All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

4272 AVOCADO Avenue

4272 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4272 Avocado Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Highest Quality Custom Estate has Amazing 6-CAR GARAGE w/Brand New Epoxy-Coated Flooring & Ample Built-In Cabinets! Tucked Away on Private 1/3 Acre in the Heart of Yorba Linda This is The Best of Both Worlds, Newer Construction & a Quiet Rural Setting - Built in 2008 Nearly 4,300 SqFt Home Offers Beautiful Grand Design & Superior Craftsmanship Thru-Out w/Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Bright Skylights, Crown Moldings, Plantation Shutters, Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring, Whole House Surround Sound Speakers & MORE! Stunning Chef’s Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Huge Walk-In Pantry, Center Island & Stainless-Steel Double Oven & Warming Drawer, Dishwasher Drawers, Electrolux 6-Burner Gas Cooktop w/Hood, Frigidaire Side-by-Side Refrig & Freezer - Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace – Formal Dining Rm has Butler’s Pantry w/Wine Refrig & Ice Maker - Kitchen Open to Spacious Family Rm w/Fireplace - Master Suite w/Fireplace & Walk-In Closet w/Custom Organizers - Master Bath w/Dual Marble Vanities, Jet Tub & Shower - Upstairs are 2 More Bdrms (one is xtra large - used as bdrm & office) & Full Bath - Main Floor Bdrm w/Private Bath - Nearly 15,000 SqFt Lot Professionally Landscaped w/Extensive Stacked-Stone Hardscape, Covered Built-In BBQ Island w/Seating for 12, Putting Green & Fire Pit - Solar Panel Power System Owned by Seller - No Mello Roos Tax/HOA Dues - Award-Winning Schools: Mabel Paine Elmntry, YL Middle & YL High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have any available units?
4272 AVOCADO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have?
Some of 4272 AVOCADO Avenue's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4272 AVOCADO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4272 AVOCADO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4272 AVOCADO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue offers parking.
Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4272 AVOCADO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4272 AVOCADO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
