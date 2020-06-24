4272 AVOCADO Avenue

Amenities

Highest Quality Custom Estate has Amazing 6-CAR GARAGE w/Brand New Epoxy-Coated Flooring & Ample Built-In Cabinets! Tucked Away on Private 1/3 Acre in the Heart of Yorba Linda This is The Best of Both Worlds, Newer Construction & a Quiet Rural Setting - Built in 2008 Nearly 4,300 SqFt Home Offers Beautiful Grand Design & Superior Craftsmanship Thru-Out w/Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Bright Skylights, Crown Moldings, Plantation Shutters, Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring, Whole House Surround Sound Speakers & MORE! Stunning Chef’s Kitchen w/Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Huge Walk-In Pantry, Center Island & Stainless-Steel Double Oven & Warming Drawer, Dishwasher Drawers, Electrolux 6-Burner Gas Cooktop w/Hood, Frigidaire Side-by-Side Refrig & Freezer - Formal Living Rm w/Fireplace – Formal Dining Rm has Butler’s Pantry w/Wine Refrig & Ice Maker - Kitchen Open to Spacious Family Rm w/Fireplace - Master Suite w/Fireplace & Walk-In Closet w/Custom Organizers - Master Bath w/Dual Marble Vanities, Jet Tub & Shower - Upstairs are 2 More Bdrms (one is xtra large - used as bdrm & office) & Full Bath - Main Floor Bdrm w/Private Bath - Nearly 15,000 SqFt Lot Professionally Landscaped w/Extensive Stacked-Stone Hardscape, Covered Built-In BBQ Island w/Seating for 12, Putting Green & Fire Pit - Solar Panel Power System Owned by Seller - No Mello Roos Tax/HOA Dues - Award-Winning Schools: Mabel Paine Elmntry, YL Middle & YL High