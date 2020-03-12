4042 Emerald Downs Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the prestigious VISTA DEL VERDE master planned GOLF COMMUNITY of San Lorenzo. Located in the heart of YORBA LINDA, this model-like home features STUNNING VIEWS of the Black Gold's 14th fairway, mountain ranges and SPARKLING CITY LIGHTS. Walk through this luxury home to find spacious and OPEN FLOOR PLAN with abundance of windows, creating for a lot of natural light. Entertain around the upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and handsome cabinets, which opens up to a family room that is bright and airy with SOARING HIGH CEILINGS. Enjoy a cup of coffee out by the private balcony off the family room with spectacular views of the golf course. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the PRIVATE master bedroom with a cozy fireplace has a direct access to the BALCONY as well. Separate laundry room for convenience. 2-car DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. San Lorenzo has a resort quality POOL & SPA and also a clubhouse with a full kitchen and a large entertaining area. Located nearby the award winning YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOLl, don't miss your chance to live in this safe and quiet neighborhood with all the wonderful amenities!