Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4042 Emerald Downs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4042 Emerald Downs Drive

4042 Emerald Downs Drive
Location

4042 Emerald Downs Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the prestigious VISTA DEL VERDE master planned GOLF COMMUNITY of San Lorenzo. Located in the heart of YORBA LINDA, this model-like home features STUNNING VIEWS of the Black Gold's 14th fairway, mountain ranges and SPARKLING CITY LIGHTS. Walk through this luxury home to find spacious and OPEN FLOOR PLAN with abundance of windows, creating for a lot of natural light. Entertain around the upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and handsome cabinets, which opens up to a family room that is bright and airy with SOARING HIGH CEILINGS. Enjoy a cup of coffee out by the private balcony off the family room with spectacular views of the golf course. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the PRIVATE master bedroom with a cozy fireplace has a direct access to the BALCONY as well. Separate laundry room for convenience. 2-car DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE. San Lorenzo has a resort quality POOL & SPA and also a clubhouse with a full kitchen and a large entertaining area. Located nearby the award winning YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOLl, don't miss your chance to live in this safe and quiet neighborhood with all the wonderful amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have any available units?
4042 Emerald Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have?
Some of 4042 Emerald Downs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 Emerald Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Emerald Downs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Emerald Downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive does offer parking.
Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive has a pool.
Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4042 Emerald Downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4042 Emerald Downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
