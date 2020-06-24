4014 Humboldt Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Amazing, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3-car attached garage single-family home property rental in Vista del Verde neighborhood in Yorba Linda.



The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, centralized AC, and electric heating installed. There are fruit trees which will be maintained by renters



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping which usually cost $100.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a refundable pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



(RLNE5615212)