All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4014 Humboldt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4014 Humboldt Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4014 Humboldt Lane

4014 Humbolt Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4014 Humbolt Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3-car attached garage single-family home property rental in Vista del Verde neighborhood in Yorba Linda.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood floors and a fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, centralized AC, and electric heating installed. There are fruit trees which will be maintained by renters

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping which usually cost $100.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a refundable pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5615212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Humboldt Lane have any available units?
4014 Humboldt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4014 Humboldt Lane have?
Some of 4014 Humboldt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Humboldt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Humboldt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Humboldt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Humboldt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Humboldt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Humboldt Lane offers parking.
Does 4014 Humboldt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4014 Humboldt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Humboldt Lane have a pool?
No, 4014 Humboldt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Humboldt Lane have accessible units?
No, 4014 Humboldt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Humboldt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Humboldt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Humboldt Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4014 Humboldt Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles