Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
3931 Prima Buca E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3931 Prima Buca E

3931 Prima Buca · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Prima Buca, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury Townhome for lease located in the Heritage Community at Vista Del Verde, adjacent to the Black Gold Golf Course in Yorba Linda. The grand foyer of this immaculate home opens to the formal dining and living rooms. The open floor plan has a spacious gourmet chefs kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, pantry, and adjoining breakfast area. The family room leads to patio and enclosed yard. The opulent master bedroom suite has sunset views off the master balcony. The luxurious master bathroom has dual vanities, spa tub, shower; and dual walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms each have private bath. Also included is a bonus room, interior laundry room, and two car garage. The Heritage Community resort style swimming pool and spa is open year-round. Walk to Black Gold Golf Course for Sunday Brunch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Prima Buca E have any available units?
3931 Prima Buca E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 3931 Prima Buca E have?
Some of 3931 Prima Buca E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Prima Buca E currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Prima Buca E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Prima Buca E pet-friendly?
No, 3931 Prima Buca E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 3931 Prima Buca E offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Prima Buca E does offer parking.
Does 3931 Prima Buca E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Prima Buca E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Prima Buca E have a pool?
Yes, 3931 Prima Buca E has a pool.
Does 3931 Prima Buca E have accessible units?
No, 3931 Prima Buca E does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Prima Buca E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Prima Buca E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Prima Buca E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Prima Buca E does not have units with air conditioning.
