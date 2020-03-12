3931 Prima Buca E

Amenities

Luxury Townhome for lease located in the Heritage Community at Vista Del Verde, adjacent to the Black Gold Golf Course in Yorba Linda. The grand foyer of this immaculate home opens to the formal dining and living rooms. The open floor plan has a spacious gourmet chefs kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large center island, pantry, and adjoining breakfast area. The family room leads to patio and enclosed yard. The opulent master bedroom suite has sunset views off the master balcony. The luxurious master bathroom has dual vanities, spa tub, shower; and dual walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms each have private bath. Also included is a bonus room, interior laundry room, and two car garage. The Heritage Community resort style swimming pool and spa is open year-round. Walk to Black Gold Golf Course for Sunday Brunch.