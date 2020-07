Amenities

dishwasher pool hot tub microwave range oven

THIS LISTING IS A ROOM FOR RENT WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM. THIS IS NOT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, THERE ARE ROOM MATES IN THIS HOUSE.

THE ROOM IS ON THE GROUND LEVEL, WITH 2 LIVING ROOMS FOR USE, AND LAUNDRY IS UPSTAIRS. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, AND THIS HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL VIEWS WITH A POOL AND SPA IN THE BANK YARD.