Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3770 Forest Ave

3770 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Forest Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage 2 Story Home in Yorba Linda - Lovely 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Attached 2 Car Garage 2 Story Home in Yorba Linda

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday December 16th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:30PM to 2:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

** MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH RENT **

One Bedroom downstairs can be used as a bedroom/office with Built-in
Kitchen has Granite counter-tops,
Kitchen has newer cabinets,
Breakfast bar,
Central Heat and AC
Tile flooring
Dining area conveniently located just off the kitchen
Downstairs bathroom
Fireplace in Living Room
Upstairs Dual masters bedroom/bathroom
Upstairs master Bedroom has updated bathroom

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4497456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Forest Ave have any available units?
3770 Forest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 3770 Forest Ave have?
Some of 3770 Forest Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Forest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Forest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Forest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Forest Ave offers parking.
Does 3770 Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Forest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 3770 Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 3770 Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Forest Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3770 Forest Ave has units with air conditioning.
