3721 Camino Cermenon

Located in highly desired Vista Del Verde community. This gorgeous Yorba Linda 4 bedrooms (all upstairs) home rendering a fresh air, wide open view in its backyard for you to enjoy the Disneyland's fireworks daily. The Black Gold Golf Course and Lakeview Elementary School (A California Distinguished School) both conveniently located just minutes away. Engineering hardwood all downstairs. Newer carpet all upstairs. Newer paint throughout the whole house. The set-back 2 car epoxy floored garage provided you with an extra-long driveway. The community pool, spa and children's play facilities are just around the corner. For a private showing, please contact Anna Tang(714)-553-3399